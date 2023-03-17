North Dakota State vs. Oregon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest features the Oregon Ducks (17-14) and the North Dakota State Bison (18-11) matching up at Matthew Knight Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-59 victory for heavily favored Oregon according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Bison are coming off of a 71-64 loss to UMKC in their last game on Saturday.
North Dakota State vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
North Dakota State vs. Oregon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon 80, North Dakota State 59
North Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- The Bison beat the No. 137-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Minnesota Golden Gophers, 71-65, on November 17, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Ducks have tied for the 65th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).
North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-65 at home over Minnesota (No. 137) on November 17
- 65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 157) on November 7
- 81-76 at home over North Dakota (No. 171) on December 31
- 68-53 over Boise State (No. 185) on November 25
- 103-86 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 220) on February 18
North Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Bison have a +92 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 72.0 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.8 per contest to rank 286th in college basketball.
- In Summit games, North Dakota State has averaged 2.4 more points (74.4) than overall (72.0) in 2022-23.
- The Bison are putting up more points at home (79.8 per game) than on the road (66.5).
- North Dakota State allows 66.3 points per game at home, and 71.7 on the road.
- In their past 10 games, the Bison are putting up 74.1 points per game, 2.1 more than their season average (72.0).
