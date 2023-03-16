Texas A&M vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 9:55 PM. The contest airs on TBS.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Penn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-2.5)
|134.5
|-150
|+125
|DraftKings
|Texas A&M (-2.5)
|135.5
|-150
|+130
|PointsBet
|Texas A&M (-2.5)
|134.5
|-149
|+130
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has compiled a 23-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Aggies' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Penn State has compiled a 21-11-1 record against the spread this year.
- A total of 20 Nittany Lions games this year have hit the over.
Texas A&M Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Texas A&M is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (18th-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (20th-best).
- The Aggies' national championship odds have improved from +12000 at the beginning of the season to +6000, the 57th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Texas A&M winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
Penn State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Nittany Lions have experienced the 23rd-biggest change this season, improving from +50000 at the beginning to +25000.
- Penn State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
