Find the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34), which currently includes five players listed (including Rudy Gobert), as the Timberwolves ready for their matchup against the Boston Celtics (47-22) at Target Center on Wednesday, March 15 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves enter this contest on the heels of a 136-115 win over the Hawks on Monday. Anthony Edwards scored 32 points in the Timberwolves' victory, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Ankle 13.7 11.5 1.0 Karl-Anthony Towns C Out Calf 20.8 8.2 5.3 Austin Rivers SG Questionable Back 5.1 1.6 1.5 Jaylen Nowell SG Out Knee 10.9 2.6 2.0 Naz Reid C Questionable Calf 10.6 4.9 1.1

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out (Hamstring), Payton Pritchard: Out (Heel)

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score only 3.4 more points per game (115.7) than the Celtics give up (112.3).

Minnesota has put together a 24-15 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Timberwolves are putting up 115.6 points per contest, 0.1 fewer points than their season average (115.7).

Minnesota connects on 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (16th in NBA), compared to the 12.7 its opponents make, shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves average 111.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in league), and concede 110.9 points per 100 possessions (11th in NBA).

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5 233

