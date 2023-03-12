How to Watch the Wild vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 12
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Two teams at opposite ends of the Western Conference standings will clash when the fourth-place Minnesota Wild (38-21-7) visit the 13th-place Arizona Coyotes (23-32-11) on Sunday, March 12 at Mullett Arena.
You can see the Coyotes-Wild matchup on ESPN+, BSAZ, BSN, and BSWI.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wild vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/6/2023
|Coyotes
|Wild
|3-2 ARI
|1/14/2023
|Wild
|Coyotes
|2-1 MIN
|11/27/2022
|Wild
|Coyotes
|4-3 MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 169 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Wild rank 25th in the NHL with 184 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 8-0-2 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Wild have given up 11 goals (1.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 23 goals over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|64
|21
|40
|61
|38
|39
|39.2%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|66
|22
|26
|48
|9
|38
|47.7%
|Matthew Boldy
|66
|18
|26
|44
|33
|44
|57.3%
|Marcus Johansson
|65
|14
|17
|31
|24
|24
|42.6%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes give up 3.5 goals per game (230 in total), 24th in the league.
- With 180 goals (2.7 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 31 goals over that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|66
|27
|39
|66
|43
|41
|36.5%
|Nick Schmaltz
|50
|21
|25
|46
|46
|45
|42.4%
|Lawson Crouse
|61
|21
|15
|36
|27
|25
|42.2%
|Matias Maccelli
|48
|5
|30
|35
|34
|22
|0%
|Barrett Hayton
|66
|11
|18
|29
|31
|28
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.