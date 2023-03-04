Saturday's game at Denny Sanford Premier Center has the North Dakota State Bison (18-10) going head to head against the UMKC Kangaroos (8-22) at 4:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-62 victory as our model heavily favors North Dakota State.

In their last game on Saturday, the Bison secured an 82-74 win over Western Illinois.

North Dakota State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

North Dakota State vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 77, UMKC 62

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

Against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on November 17, the Bison secured their best win of the season, a 71-65 home victory.

North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 152) on November 7

81-76 at home over North Dakota (No. 163) on December 31

68-53 over Boise State (No. 184) on November 25

79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 213) on January 7

86-82 at home over South Dakota (No. 213) on February 2

North Dakota State Performance Insights