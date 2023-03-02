Wild vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (34-21-6) visit the Vancouver Canucks (24-31-5) at Rogers Arena on Thursday, March 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX, with each team back in action after a win. The Wild are coming off a 2-1 shootout victory over the New York Islanders, while the Canucks took down the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime in their last game.
Wild vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-165)
|Canucks (+140)
|6
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have put together a 29-14 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Minnesota is 18-6 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
- The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.
- Minnesota and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 28 of 61 games this season.
Wild vs. Canucks Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|170 (25th)
|Goals
|201 (10th)
|164 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|238 (31st)
|44 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|46 (8th)
|34 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|58 (30th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota went over once in its past 10 games.
- The Wild have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Wild are scoring 2.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Wild's 2.8 average goals per game add up to 170 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Wild are one of the best squads in league play, conceding 164 goals to rank seventh.
- They're ranked 15th in the league with a +6 goal differential .
