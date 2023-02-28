Timberwolves vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - February 28
The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-32) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report, including Rudy Gobert, ahead of a Tuesday, February 28 game against the Los Angeles Clippers (33-30) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.
The Timberwolves are coming off of a 109-104 loss to the Warriors in their last outing on Sunday. The Timberwolves got a team-best 30 points from Naz Reid in the loss.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|13.4
|11.6
|0.9
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Out
|Calf
|20.8
|8.2
|5.3
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|10.9
|2.6
|2.0
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Ivica Zubac: Questionable (Calf)
Timberwolves vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT and BSSC
Timberwolves Season Insights
- The Timberwolves put up only 3.0 more points per game (115.5) than the Clippers give up (112.5).
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 22-14.
- The Timberwolves are averaging 117.6 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 115.5.
- Minnesota knocks down 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.8. It shoots 35.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.7%.
- The Timberwolves average 110.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in league), and concede 110.9 points per 100 possessions (11th in NBA).
Timberwolves vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-6
|233
