Saturday's game at Schoenecker Arena has the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (18-9) taking on the Saint Thomas Tommies (11-16) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-66 win for North Dakota, so expect a tight matchup.

The Fighting Hawks won their last game 86-70 against Western Illinois on Thursday.

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 69, St. Thomas 66

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Fighting Hawks took down the Wyoming Cowgirls at home on November 11 by a score of 67-55.

North Dakota has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).

North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 166) on January 28

83-66 at home over South Dakota (No. 213) on February 4

108-100 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 16

79-73 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 227) on December 4

70-56 at home over St. Thomas (No. 236) on December 19

North Dakota Performance Insights