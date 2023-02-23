Thursday's game between the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (17-9) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-17) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with North Dakota securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Fighting Hawks' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 61-39 win against UMKC.

North Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

North Dakota vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 76, Western Illinois 66

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Fighting Hawks defeated the Wyoming Cowgirls 67-55 on November 11.

North Dakota has 13 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 178) on January 28

108-100 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 210) on February 16

83-66 at home over South Dakota (No. 225) on February 4

70-56 at home over St. Thomas (No. 228) on December 19

79-73 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 232) on December 4

North Dakota Performance Insights