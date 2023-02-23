North Dakota vs. Western Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (17-9) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-17) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with North Dakota securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Fighting Hawks' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 61-39 win against UMKC.
North Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
North Dakota vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota 76, Western Illinois 66
North Dakota Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Fighting Hawks defeated the Wyoming Cowgirls 67-55 on November 11.
- North Dakota has 13 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.
North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 178) on January 28
- 108-100 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 210) on February 16
- 83-66 at home over South Dakota (No. 225) on February 4
- 70-56 at home over St. Thomas (No. 228) on December 19
- 79-73 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 232) on December 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
North Dakota Performance Insights
- The Fighting Hawks put up 73.9 points per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per outing (281st in college basketball). They have a +142 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.
- In conference play, North Dakota is putting up more points (74.8 per game) than it is overall (73.9) in 2022-23.
- At home the Fighting Hawks are putting up 74.3 points per game, 0.1 more than they are averaging on the road (74.2).
- At home North Dakota is giving up 60.6 points per game, 18.7 fewer points than it is away (79.3).
- Over their last 10 games, the Fighting Hawks are averaging 77.8 points per contest, 3.9 more than their season average (73.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.