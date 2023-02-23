North Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Saint Thomas Tommies (11-15) against the North Dakota State Bison (16-10) at Schoenecker Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of St. Thomas. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Bison enter this matchup following a 103-86 victory over Oral Roberts on Saturday.
North Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
North Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction
- Prediction: St. Thomas 68, North Dakota State 67
North Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- The Bison's best win this season came in a 71-65 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on November 17.
- North Dakota State has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (11).
North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 150) on November 7
- 81-76 at home over North Dakota (No. 161) on December 31
- 68-53 over Boise State (No. 178) on November 25
- 103-86 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 211) on February 18
- 79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 221) on January 7
North Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Bison are outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game, with a +71 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.2 points per game (58th in college basketball) and allow 69.5 per contest (301st in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, North Dakota State has put up 74.6 points per game in Summit action, and 72.2 overall.
- At home the Bison are scoring 79.8 points per game, 14.3 more than they are averaging on the road (65.5).
- At home North Dakota State is giving up 66.3 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than it is away (73.7).
- The Bison are posting 74.2 points per game in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 72.2.
