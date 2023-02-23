Thursday's game that pits the Saint Thomas Tommies (11-15) against the North Dakota State Bison (16-10) at Schoenecker Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of St. Thomas. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Bison enter this matchup following a 103-86 victory over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

North Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

North Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 68, North Dakota State 67

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Bison's best win this season came in a 71-65 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on November 17.

North Dakota State has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (11).

North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 150) on November 7

81-76 at home over North Dakota (No. 161) on December 31

68-53 over Boise State (No. 178) on November 25

103-86 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 211) on February 18

79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 221) on January 7

North Dakota State Performance Insights