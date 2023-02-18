Saturday's contest that pits the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (16-9) against the UMKC Kangaroos (7-19) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-62 in favor of North Dakota, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Fighting Hawks took care of business in their most recent matchup 108-100 against Oral Roberts on Thursday.

North Dakota vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

North Dakota vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 79, UMKC 62

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

When the Fighting Hawks defeated the Wyoming Cowgirls, who are ranked No. 115 in our computer rankings, on November 11 by a score of 67-55, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

North Dakota has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (12).

North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 192) on January 28

108-100 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 208) on February 16

83-66 at home over South Dakota (No. 220) on February 4

79-73 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 228) on December 4

70-56 at home over St. Thomas (No. 234) on December 19

North Dakota Performance Insights