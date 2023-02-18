North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the North Dakota State Bison (15-10) and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-15) going head-to-head at Scheels Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Bison head into this contest after an 86-75 win over UMKC on Thursday.
North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota State 77, Oral Roberts 73
North Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- When the Bison took down the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who are ranked No. 135 in our computer rankings, on November 17 by a score of 71-65, it was their best victory of the year so far.
North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 149) on November 7
- 81-76 at home over North Dakota (No. 168) on December 31
- 68-53 over Boise State (No. 196) on November 25
- 79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 220) on January 7
- 86-82 at home over South Dakota (No. 220) on February 2
North Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Bison have a +54 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 71.0 points per game to rank 78th in college basketball and are allowing 68.8 per contest to rank 292nd in college basketball.
- With 72.7 points per game in Summit matchups, North Dakota State is putting up 1.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.0 PPG).
- The Bison are posting 77.6 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 65.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, North Dakota State has played better in home games this year, allowing 64.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 on the road.
- The Bison have scored 71.0 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've racked up on average this season.
