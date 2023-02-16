Thursday's game that pits the UMKC Kangaroos (7-18) versus the North Dakota State Bison (14-10) at Scheels Center has a projected final score of 69-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMKC, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on February 16.

The Bison are coming off of an 83-71 loss to Denver in their most recent outing on Saturday.

North Dakota State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

North Dakota State vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 69, North Dakota State 65

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

On February 2, the Bison registered their signature win of the season, an 86-82 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, who are a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.

North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 17) on January 7

71-65 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 17

75-66 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on January 21

65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on November 7

73-68 on the road over Nevada (No. 158) on November 27

North Dakota State Performance Insights