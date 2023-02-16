North Dakota State vs. UMKC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the UMKC Kangaroos (7-18) versus the North Dakota State Bison (14-10) at Scheels Center has a projected final score of 69-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMKC, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on February 16.
The Bison are coming off of an 83-71 loss to Denver in their most recent outing on Saturday.
North Dakota State vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
North Dakota State vs. UMKC Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMKC 69, North Dakota State 65
North Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- On February 2, the Bison registered their signature win of the season, an 86-82 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, who are a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.
North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 17) on January 7
- 71-65 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 17
- 75-66 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on January 21
- 65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on November 7
- 73-68 on the road over Nevada (No. 158) on November 27
North Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Bison's +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.3 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per contest (284th in college basketball).
- In conference action, North Dakota State scores more points per contest (71.8) than its season average (70.3).
- Offensively the Bison have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 76.8 points per game, compared to 65.5 per game in road games.
- North Dakota State is surrendering 63.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.3 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (73.7).
- The Bison have averaged 70.3 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've racked up on average this season.
