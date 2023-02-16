Thursday's game at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (15-9) matching up with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-14) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-65 win for North Dakota, so expect a tight matchup.

In their last game on Saturday, the Fighting Hawks secured a 79-61 win over Omaha.

North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 67, Oral Roberts 65

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

On February 4, the Fighting Hawks captured their signature win of the season, an 83-66 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, who are a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, North Dakota is 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

67-55 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on November 11

65-59 over Manhattan (No. 164) on November 26

82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on January 28

69-53 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on December 20

76-54 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 10

North Dakota Performance Insights