Saturday's contest features the North Dakota State Bison (14-9) and the Denver Pioneers (10-15) facing off at Magness Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 67-66 victory for North Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bison's most recent game was a 63-58 loss to Omaha on Thursday.

North Dakota State vs. Denver Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

North Dakota State vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 67, Denver 66

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

On February 2, the Bison captured their best win of the season, an 86-82 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, who are a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.

North Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-76 on the road over South Dakota (No. 17) on January 7

71-65 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 17

75-66 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on January 21

65-63 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on November 7

73-68 on the road over Nevada (No. 158) on November 27

North Dakota State Performance Insights