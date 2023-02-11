Saturday's game features the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (14-9) and the Omaha Mavericks (12-13) squaring off at Baxter Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 65-64 win for North Dakota according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Fighting Hawks' last contest on Thursday ended in an 82-67 win against Denver.

North Dakota vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

North Dakota vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 65, Omaha 64

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

When the Fighting Hawks beat the South Dakota Coyotes, the No. 17 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-66 on February 4, it was their season's signature win.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, North Dakota is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

67-55 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on November 11

65-59 over Manhattan (No. 164) on November 26

82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on January 28

69-53 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on December 20

76-54 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 10

North Dakota Performance Insights