The Omaha Mavericks (7-18, 3-10 Summit) will visit the North Dakota State Bison (9-15, 6-6 Summit) after dropping five consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

North Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota TV: ESPN+

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

In games North Dakota State shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 5-4 overall.

The Bison are the 124th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 294th.

The Bison score 72.8 points per game, just four fewer points than the 76.8 the Mavericks give up.

North Dakota State is 4-2 when scoring more than 76.8 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

North Dakota State is scoring 78.6 points per game in home games. In away games, it is averaging 69.1 points per contest.

At home, the Bison are giving up 3.6 fewer points per game (71.6) than in away games (75.2).

In home games, North Dakota State is making 0.5 more three-pointers per game (8.2) than away from home (7.7). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to in away games (32.3%).

North Dakota State Schedule