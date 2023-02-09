Thursday's game at Magness Arena has the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (13-9) squaring off against the Denver Pioneers (10-14) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 win for North Dakota, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Fighting Hawks enter this matchup after an 83-66 win over South Dakota on Saturday.

North Dakota vs. Denver Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

North Dakota vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 69, Denver 67

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Hawks' best victory of the season came against the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings. The Fighting Hawks captured the 83-66 home win on February 4.

North Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

67-55 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on November 11

65-59 over Manhattan (No. 164) on November 26

82-73 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on January 28

69-53 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on December 20

76-54 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 10

North Dakota Performance Insights