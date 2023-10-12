Sanford Health receives grant to help provide vaccinations

Sponsored - Many adults aren’t current on their vaccines, and at least three out of every four adults are missing one or more routinely recommended ones.

Vaccines are a safe and effective way to keep people healthy by protecting them from preventable diseases.

Unfortunately, about 1.6 million adults 65 years and older living in the United States may have trouble accessing the COVID-19 vaccine because they are homebound, and 51% of these older adults face at least one additional barrier, such as living alone or lacking technology.

To help protect this group of people, Sanford Health applied for and received a grant to make vaccines more readily available to them. The grant was awarded by USAging and is funded by the Administration for Community Living.

Vaccine recommendations

More vaccines are recommended for adults now than ever before, making access even more important. A new RSV vaccine for adults 60 and older is available this fall.

Chronic conditions like diabetes and heart and lung diseases place people at an increased risk of hospitalization and death from vaccine-preventable diseases.

All ages benefit from the annual flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine and booster. A shingles vaccine can help those 50 and older, and the pneumonia vaccine can help people with certain chronic conditions and those 65 and older.

Pop-up clinics

With the USAging grant, Sanford Health aims to help adults receive needed immunizations by hosting pop-up clinic events in partnership with local pharmacies, Lewis Drug and Thrifty White. Transportation may be available, depending on the community.

Eligible vaccines (including, but not limited to):

COVID-19

Hep B

Influenza

Pneumococcal

RSV

Shingles

Tdap

You can protect yourself and those around you by getting recommended vaccines. They are the best way to prevent disease.