Sanford Health addresses top community health needs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sanford Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sanford Health, visit https://www.sanfordhealth.org/.

Every three years, Sanford Health and community stakeholders conduct a public survey to give people an opportunity to voice their health care concerns. The Community Health Needs Assessment survey helps Sanford understand unmet health needs.

The survey asks community members to answer confidential questions that help Sanford Health learn more about the well-being of our communities. Health systems and their partners then collaborate on strategies to improve health care for all.

Delivering access to care

Information from the most recent assessment helps better plan Sanford’s efforts to deliver health care, proper nutritional opportunities and behavioral health care and support.

Specifically, that means reducing barriers and expanding services, especially in rural and traditionally underserved areas.

Ending food insecurity

Sanford Health seeks to ensure access to healthy food, recognizing it as a basic need and key component to holistic health.

To that end, Sanford makes significant financial contributions to food banks across South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Many Sanford facilities, both metro and rural, also set up local food pantries in clinics and hospitals.

A helpful website

Sanford Helps is a website for patients to connect to social care community resources. This tool directs patients and consumers to local organizations that can help. Users can self-refer or be referred by care management staff.

Patients may access the resource from an after-visit summary, their My Sanford Chart account, and via sanfordhealth.org. They then enter their ZIP code and can see available free or reduced cost programs nearby.

The community resource is available for anyone in need, not just current patients.

Improving mental health care

Increased access to behavioral health care is vital in Sanford Health’s effort to address community concerns. That includes additional behavioral health providers and expanded screenings, as well as support for substance abuse.

Across the region, Sanford Health hospitals and clinics are adding behavioral health providers, including access to health therapists at primary care sites for on-the-spot access to care.

Sanford locations are also expanding behavioral health screenings. This includes launching direct-to-consumer virtual behavioral health appointments for adults and children ages 10 and older. Patients can access counseling and psychiatry services, and in some cases, get care the same day.

This support includes the training program known as BeHEARD, or Behavioral Health Education and Response Development. Sanford Health also has launched the new Sanford Bemidji Crisis Center, which offers an innovative way to treat patients in need of emergency mental health care.

Looking ahead

The 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment is open for you to share your voice. Take the online survey. It’s short and confidential.