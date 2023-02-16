For local kids, community support is priceless

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sanford Health Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sanford Health Foundation, visit https://www.sanfordhealthfoundation.org.

100% of every gift through the Sanford Health Foundation in Bismarck can care for local kids when they need it most.

This year, more than 5,000 local kids of all ages, from fragile infants born too soon to children and teens, will count on Sanford Children’s Hospital and clinics across the Bismarck region for extra or unexpected care. At every step of each child’s journey, community generosity through the Sanford Health Foundation in Bismarck helps go above and beyond to meet the needs of young patients in ways that wouldn’t otherwise be possible. Gifts fuel everything from magical, kid-friendly spaces to meaningful services like Child Life, direct family assistance, lifesaving pediatric equipment and more.

“We’re very blessed and humbled by the generosity of our community and the big hearts people have for local kids,” says Sara Haugen, executive director of the Sanford Health Foundation in Bismarck. “To honor their trust, we work closely with local Sanford Children’s leaders and caregivers to put 100% of every gift where it’s needed most — meeting the needs of our kids and their families above and beyond what operating budgets alone ever could.”

Haugen says people are often surprised by the powerful ways giving impacts young patients and their families. In this video, you can step inside Sanford Children’s to see how gifts come to life for the most vulnerable among us, when they’re at their most vulnerable:

A YEAR OF IMPACT

In 2022, the Foundation put $268,000 in donor gifts for Sanford Children’s to work for kids and families. These essential dollars fueled priorities like:

Programs and services, like Child Life, that help care for the whole child and their family at no cost

Direct assistance for qualifying Sanford Children’s patients to help their families with treatment-related expenses like lodging, travel and more

Specialized equipment like a fetal echocardiogram probe to check the hearts of developing babies, pediatric ultrasound technology, a NICVIEW 24/7 access webcam system to connect NICU infants with their families, Biliblankets to treat jaundiced infants and more

Staff education and training equipment like a Super Tory newborn simulator for advanced neonatal staff training

“It’s not by chance that we’re able to offer the area’s most advanced NICU and PICU care, the region’s only Child Life program, comprehensive therapies through Sanford Children’s Therapies and so much more,” Haugen says. “It’s because people choose to give and make this care possible for our kids, close to home.”

Everything adds up, Haugen adds, to help attract and retain leading staff and specialists, including the region’s only pediatric oncologist, and deliver world-class care for kids of every age, at every stage of life.

A PRESCRIPTION FOR PLAY: CHILD LIFE

Philanthropy also brings big ideas and dreams to life faster and more fully than otherwise possible, as exemplified by the Child Life program at Sanford Children’s.

Child Life launched in 2019—making it the first and only program of its kind in the region—thanks entirely to local donors who recognized that kids need more than medical care to feel better.

Trained in therapeutic play, recreation and educational techniques, Child Life Specialists partner with the entire family, including siblings, and medical team to create a positive and supportive experience for young patients throughout treatment.

“Child Life care was so phenomenal with all of their innovative ways to make an unideal situation a little more bearable,” said Tom and Jenn Ehrhardt, whose daughter, Laurel, benefited from Child Life during her stay at the hospital. “From the fairy princess costumes to all of the other activities that distracted our little Laurel from all of her fears.”

Philanthropy through the Foundation continues to fuel priceless Child Life services and supplies, at no cost to families, so kids can heal and keep learning, growing and playing, even in the hospital.

GET INVOLVED!

This spring, the community is invited to come together for local kids during the Foundation’s 27th annual Great American Bike Race (GABR). The exciting stationary bike race and rally for kids is one of the Bismarck region’s most beloved traditions and fun way to support the cause. The event returns May 6 at the Bismarck Event Center, with an expanded mission to celebrate and support all kids who count on Sanford Children’s Hospital and clinics. 100% of every dollar raised will stay local to fund:

Direct assistance through the GABR Legacy Fund to help qualifying local kids with cerebral palsy and their families with essential equipment and home and vehicle modifications not covered by insurance

Direct assistance for qualifying Sanford Children’s patients to help their families with treatment-related expenses like lodging, travel and more

Programs and services like Child Life

Lifesaving medical equipment

Specialized staff education and training

Registration opens soon! You can learn more about the event and the impact of giving at www.sanfordhealthfoundation.org/GABR. Follow the Sanford Health Foundation in Bismarck on Facebook for updates, inspiring stories and other opportunities to make a difference in our community.