Hiring: Web Producer

Sponsored - KFYR TV seeks a dynamic Web Producer to join our team. The candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day production of our on-line content. This position will also work closely with the Producer, Director, Assignment Desk, and news staff on the web/social media content. In this position, you will develop content for all our digital platforms.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to the following:

Produce content for KFYR TV and its web and social media pages. Promote our coverage on our social media feeds, funneling audience to our site and our broadcast.

Work under pressure and deadlines.

Adapt to breaking news and developing stories.

Communicate with anchors, field crews and control room staff.

Must keep up on local, state, national and international events.

Organized; able to work with many personality types.

Must work individually as well as part of a team; requires work with many personalities.

This position requires someone who can exercise discretion, best judgment, and has solid journalistic/ethical skills.

Must have strong organizational skills.

Must be flexible to work different shifts throughout the year.

Qualifications/Requirements:

A passion for news. An AP Style expert. Grammar and spelling perfectionist. BS in Communications or related field preferred.

1-2 years of experience producing newscasts or news content on-line ideal but not necessary.

About KFYR:

KFYR TV: A job at our station is a learning experience unlike any you’ll find in a classroom. Daily hands-on involvement of senior staff guarantees a good product that not only serves our viewer, but will take our team members to the next level. With over 36 hours of news on our channels each week, KFYR-TV and West Dakota FOX are truly Western North Dakota’s news leaders. Our viewers have come to depend on our news team to be quick, and fair and accurate… from the first tweet and post, to the nightly wrap-up and anchor explainer, you’ll get all the news.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references.

Additional Info:

