LivePURE Unveils Strategic Move to New Flagship Office Space in 2024, Paving the Way for Unprecedented Business Growth

DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePURE, a leading player in the health and wellness industry, proudly announces a significant milestone in its corporate journey—a strategic move to a new flagship office space in late first quarter or early second quarter of 2024. The new office, located at 5601 Granite Parkway, Plano, TX 75024, promises to usher in a new era of opportunities and enhancements for the organization.

President Rick Redford expressed his excitement, stating, "We are so excited to announce our transition to this new, and upscale office space. This move signifies our commitment to growth and innovation, and we believe this new flagship office will provide an enhanced business-building environment for our corporate team and Brand Partners throughout the world."

Founder and visionary architect Mr. Dae Geun Jung, shared his enthusiasm about this pivotal step, stating, "The move to our new flagship office space represents a significant milestone for LivePURE. We are excited about the opportunities it brings for the community we serve. This marks a new chapter in our pursuit of excellence and transformative impact in our industry."

Key Features of the New Flagship Office Space Include:

Dramatic, Unobstructed Views: The office space boasts breathtaking views with excellent accessibility to major routes like Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121.

Proximity to Amenities: Situated within walking distance from the Granite Hilton Park Hotel, the new office ensures seamless access to convenient accommodations.

Secure and Welcoming Environment: A beautiful lobby with 24-hour security enhances the professional and secure atmosphere of the new location.

State-of-the-Art Conference Centers: LivePURE Brand Partners will have access to conference centers in Granite Park One, Three, Four, and Five, offering versatile spaces for hosting business events with convenient booking options.

Granite Park Boardwalk Accessibility: The new office's location offers walking proximity to the Granite Park Boardwalk, providing access to a diverse range of restaurants for Brand Partners and visitors.

LivePURE looks forward to leveraging the advantages of this state-of-the-art office space to foster increased business innovation, collaboration, and continued success in the health and wellness sector.

About LivePURE

