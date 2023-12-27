MANAMED Announces Leadership Appointments

2023 Highlights New Organizational Structure to Support Growth

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ManaMed LLC, a global leader in orthopedic mobility and post-operative rehabilitation equipment, announced several new leadership appointments. The new company structure highlights the Company's commitment to innovation and the customers they serve in the medical device market.

Erik Rost, Director of Sales and Service, brings over 20 years of medical device sales and management experience. Rost brings a proven track record of developing and executing strategic plans, expanding the customer base and exceeding organizational objectives.

Kelly Nolan, Director of Product Management, is highly skilled and accomplished in product design and development. Nolan, will be based in the Company's headquarters in Denton, Texas, and is a tenured developer of durable medical equipment (DME) products taking dozens of products from concept to market.

Chris Cioffi, Director of Quality and Regulatory, an accomplished leader in combining scientific, regulatory, and business knowledge to develop strategies for new product development and sustaining activities. In this role, Cioffi will lead all Quality and Regulatory functions at ManaMed.

The Company is also pleased to announce Donna Creary-Shelby has been promoted to Customer Service Supervisor effective September of 2023. Shelby brings extensive experience in customer service, customer solutions, and communications to her position, along with over a year of experience with the ManaMed organization.

"We are delighted to declare the latest additions to our leadership team and the restructuring of our organizational hierarchy. As a rapidly evolving entity in the medical device industry, it is paramount for us to engage, recruit, and advance the most exceptional talent the field has to offer. These individuals bring a wealth of accomplishment and are primed to make immediate significant contributions to our enterprise. Their collective skill and capabilities will greatly enhance our team, and we eagerly anticipate their contributions to our success." -Trevor Theriot, CEO, ManaMed

ManaMed designs, develops and distributes orthopedic solutions that keep active, high-performing people in the game and back-on-track following injury or surgery. Our extensive catalog spans vascular and electrotherapies, assisted mobility, electrical stimulation, and DVT prevention products. We partner with orthopedists, physical therapists, surgeons, and DME companies across the US to keep patients of all ages and backgrounds healthy and comfortable while on the path to recovery. We welcome opportunities to work together to solve tough challenges with innovative solutions. For more information, visit manamed.com , or talk to one of us by emailing support@manamed.com or calling 1.888.508.0712.

