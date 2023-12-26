Coldwell Banker Real Estate Secures 2024 Women's Choice Award for Seventh Consecutive Year

More than 85% of female customers praise Coldwell Banker in women's choice award survey, reinforcing commitment to customer empowerment and excellence

MADISON, N.J., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the trusted referral source for women, the Women's Choice Award has recognized Coldwell Banker Real Estate for its exceptional customer recommendation rating, earning it the coveted 2024 Women's Choice Award®. This is the seventh consecutive year of being honored with this award. In a national survey conducted by the Women's Choice Award, over 85% of Coldwell Banker Real Estate female customers who have had experience with the brand's products say they would recommend them to their friends and family.

(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC) (PRNewswire)

As recommendation ratings are the pinnacle for determining true brand loyalty, the Women's Choice Award is a powerful indicator of a brand's commitment to their customers. The Women's Choice Award seal also represents the Coldwell Banker brand's commitment to empowering women to make the best consumer choices for themselves and their families.

Women are real estate decision-makers and motivators. They value recommendations, referrals and brands that reflect what matters most to her. Over 90% of female consumers value the opinion of others when making purchasing decisions. The Women's Choice Award seal delivers the trusted, third-party validation that she seeks and gives her the confidence to choose one brand over others based on the experience of other women.

"Receiving the 2024 Women's Choice Award for the seventh consecutive year is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our female customers. We are honored by their recommendations and remain dedicated to empowering women in their real estate journey," said Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. "The most significant measure of success is the satisfaction of our customers."

Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award said, "With so many choices in the marketplace today, the Women's Choice Award is a one-stop solution to help a woman simplify her choices so she can spend less time searching and more time on what really matters in life. When she sees the Women's Choice Award seal it provides an unparalleled level of trust and validation, putting her mind at ease – and that's priceless. We congratulate Coldwell Banker for their focus on excellence, a commitment that is recognized by women nationwide."

The Women's Choice Award is a significant achievement for Coldwell Banker, underscoring the crucial role women play in many of the brand's transactions. Women influence or make more than 90% of home buying decisions, and they also comprise 62 percent of all Realtors® – these customers rely on Coldwell Banker for expert advice, polished service and genuine care. Coldwell Banker continues its commitment to diversity and inclusion through initiatives like What Moves Her , which provides women with opportunities for career growth.

Additionally, each year the brand celebrates the remarkable contributions of women within Coldwell Banker who promote equity in the real estate community through business success, mentorship and leadership by awarding them with the Women on the Rise Award – an award presented to influential people who have demonstrated outstanding efforts to increase the equity of representation within the real estate community.

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2024 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit https://careers.coldwellbanker.com/ .

ABOUT WOMENCERTIFIED INC.®

As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award, sets the standard for helping women make smarter consumer choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are highly recommended and trusted by women. Awards are based on national surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania that studied the purchasing behaviors of men vs. women. Visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Athena Snow

Senior Manager of PR & Giving

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

973-407-5590

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC