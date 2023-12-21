TriNet Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, earning the highest rating of five stars on the list of mid-size companies nationwide.

"We are honored to be among the very best workplaces in the country for diversity," said Catherine Wragg, TriNet's Chief People Officer. "At TriNet, we strive to create a culture of belonging for all our colleagues. I am incredibly proud of our team's diverse perspectives and innovative solutions that they bring to work every day in support of each other and our valued SMB customers."

Newsweek partnered with data research firm Plant-A Insights for their second annual ranking. The scoring process involved a thorough examination of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and an anonymous online survey conducted among a diverse group of employees at companies in the United States. Respondents shared insights into corporate culture, working environments and other aspects of both their own companies and others they were familiar with, resulting in over 1.5 million company reviews.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

