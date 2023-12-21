BANGKOK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's countdown to the biggest entertainment countdown event in Bangkok, Thailand: 'centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2024', which will be more extreme than ever, as Central World launches seven highlights of world-class productions from stage, digital fireworks, and light & sound, which will give you the same vibe as a global music festival. This is to fulfil the reputation of Central World as the 'Times Square of Asia'.

Spectacular must-visit countdown in Thailand at Central World, the Times Square of Asia (PRNewswire)

Experience the thrill of a world-class music festival at Entertainment Countdown, Thailand's exclusive city landmark nestled in Central World. Immerse yourself in the dynamic ambiance of vibrant lights and captivating sound, complemented by magnificent effects and graphics. Join the countdown to the new era of 2024 and marvel at a spectacular city fireworks display conveying a profound message meant for everyone around the world. Beyond Bangkok, "Thailand Countdown 2024" events will take place in 13 Central shopping centers, featuring popular tourist destinations such as Central Phuket, Chiangmai, Pattaya, and Samui. Join us in the celebration and promotion of tourism across Thailand's provinces!

Joins Central Phuket for an unforgettable New Year's Celebration in Thailand!

Get ready for the ultimate year-end bash at the "Central Phuket International Countdown 2024"! - Phuket's premier 5-day extravaganza is about to kick off, promising an explosive celebration with chart-topping artists and an electrifying EDM Festival featuring international DJs. Immerse yourself in the grand spectacle of lights and sounds in Phuket. This year's celebration is set to be the most awaited and unforgettable yet! Don't miss out!

Spectacular must-visit countdown in Thailand at Central World, the Times Square of Asia (PRNewswire)

This 31 December, join the excitement at 'centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2024 – Times Square of Asia' on December 31. Gates open at 6:00 PM in front of Central World, Ratchadamri Road. Get free entry by downloading the Central Life X app. Don't miss the celebration of a lifetime!

Alternatively, the interested audiences can watch a live broadcast of the countdown on Channel 3HD from 10:30 PM to 00:30 AM or watch Multi View via Facebook Live and YouTube Live: Central World from 7:00 PM to 00:30 AM or live share from Central World page to partners' pages such as Khaosod, Channel 7-Bugaboo TV, Daily News Online, Prachachat Turakij, Matichon, GLOBE, GMM25, Manager Online, Thairath Online and Workpoint and Facebook pages of Central shopping centers nationwide. For more information, visit Facebook: Central World.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CENTRAL PATTANA