Playtika Unleashes Star Power with Debut of Celebrity-Studded Campaigns

All-star campaigns launching December 26 include Solitaire Grand Harvest featuring Sarah Jessica Parker; Bingo Blitz featuring Drew Barrymore; World Series of Poker featuring Jason Alexander; and Caesars Slots featuring Ty Pennington

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of Hollywood's hottest celebrities are sharing their love of mobile games in a star-studded lineup of U.S. national ad campaigns for Playtika, a mobile games pioneer and interactive entertainment leader. Launching nationwide across broadcast and social media, the new creative stars Sarah Jessica Parker for Solitaire Grand Harvest, Drew Barrymore for Bingo Blitz, Jason Alexander for World Series of Poker and Ty Pennington for Caesars Slots.

Sarah Jessica Parker said:

"Playtika masterfully designs mobile games that offer players a lighthearted and entertaining escape. I, along with so many others, love the challenge of competing against myself. The fun and whimsy of these new spots perfectly captures the gaming experience and I'm looking forward to hopefully introducing Solitaire Grand Harvest to even more new players."

Drew Barrymore said:

"I am absolutely thrilled to continue my partnership with Bingo Blitz for a second year. Everyone who knows me knows I am an avid, voracious gameplayer and Bingo Blitz has completely stolen my heart with its ability to bring people together – especially in that it's free to play, which means that everybody can immerse themselves in the excitement and joy of the game without any barriers."

This month's launch marks the first time Playtika has simultaneously debuted multiple celebrity-filled campaigns:

Sarah Jessica Parker finds herself immersed in the world of Solitaire Grand Harvest in a :30 second spot that pictures the famous New Yorker captivated with the farm-themed game while on the Solitaire Grand Harvest commercial shoot set. Award-winning actress and producerfinds herself immersed in the world of Solitaire Grand Harvest in athat pictures the famous New Yorker captivated with the farm-themed game while on the Solitaire Grand Harvest commercial shoot set.

:30-second spot features Barrymore declaring her love for Bingo even in the midst of an alien invasion. A continuation of the multi-year partnership between Bingo Blitz and award-winning actress, producer, talk show host and author Drew Barrymore, the most recentfeatures Barrymore declaring her love for Bingo even in the midst of an alien invasion.

Jason Alexander stars in three :30-second spots for the world's #1 free-to-play poker game**, the official World Series of Poker (WSOP) app, sharing his own poker tips including keeping your ego in check , making the right call , and how to leverage your luck . Award-winning actor and comedianstars in three :30-second spots for the world's #1 free-to-play poker game**, the official World Series of Poker (WSOP) app, sharing his own poker tips including, and

Ty Pennington gets lucky in his :30-second spot celebrating Caesar's Slots "Happy New Winner" sweepstakes campaign, which chooses six winners per day for 20 days to win gift cards worth up to $777 . ** Home renovation guru and HGTV Rock the Block stargets lucky in hiscelebrating Caesar's Slots "Happy New Winner" sweepstakes campaign, which chooses six winners per day for 20 days to win gift cards worth up to. **

Along with the four star-powered campaigns, Playtika is simultaneously launching a "New Year, New Slotomania" campaign celebrating the in-game redesign and new features within Social Casino-themed game Slotomania, the world's #1 free-to-play slots game***.

Nir Korczak, Chief Marketing Officer at Playtika said:

"The synchronized launch of these epic, star-studded campaigns showcases the strength and universal allure of our diverse portfolio of category leading games, further solidifying our position as an interactive entertainment leader. Whether it's relating to Sarah Jessica Parker sneaking in a quick game of Solitaire Grand Harvest, or learning a poker tip or trick from Jason Alexander, these campaigns underscore Playtika's commitment to entertain the world with infinite ways to play."

Bingo Blitz , Solitaire Grand Harvest , WSOP , Caesars Slots and Slotomania are all available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*According to data.ai, WSOP is the #1 free–to-play poker game by monthly worldwide revenue across iOS and Google Play and by average smartphone monthly active users (last 12 months).

**Sweepstakes valid for players in the U.S. or Canada and who are 21 years of age or older. No real prizes are offered in the game.

***According to data.ai, Slotomania is the #1 free–to-play Slots game by monthly worldwide downloads across iOS and Google Play and by average smartphone monthly active users (last 12 months).

