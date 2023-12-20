Viasat Introduces Business Choice Internet Service Plans with Up To 100 Mbps Coast-to-Coast

New Business Plans Deliver Up To 150 Mbps in Select Areas, Business-class Support and Professional Installation

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today introduced its Business Choice internet service plans, offering small-to-medium businesses coast-to-coast access to high-speed and reliable connectivity, allowing business customers, even in the hardest-to-reach locations where terrestrial-based internet is unavailable, to take advantage of critical business tools. Viasat's new business-grade plans will deliver quality, high-speed internet service that empowers business owners to embrace the latest digital technology to help competitively position their business, including those located in rural America. Viasat Business Choice plans offer faster speeds than any of the company's previous business plans including download speeds up to 100 Mbps coast-to-coast and up to 150 Mbps in select areas. Viasat's Business Choice internet service plans are available today.

According to the Small Business Administration, there are approximately 32 million small businesses in the U.S. Some rural areas continue to lack access to broadband, which hamper operations for small businesses in those areas. A Google sponsored survey of small businesses with fewer than 250 employees found that 8 percent of small businesses lack adequate access to broadband. However, small businesses are eager to embrace connectivity and are more positive about the economy and their overall business health this quarter, according to the Small Business Index Q3 2023. Currently, one-third (33%) of small businesses say the U.S. economy is in good health, a nine-percentage point increase from last quarter. A similar number (38%) feel the same about their local economy (up eight percentage points from Q2). Small businesses are also feeling better about their business health and cash flow. In addition to increasing optimism about the local and national economies, small businesses remain optimistic about future revenues, and many have plans to increase investment and hiring.

Viasat's new Business Choice service plans will provide access to critical broadband speeds to help enable efficient business operations, power unified communications like VoIP and video conferencing to stay connected with clients and staff, reach a global customer base and access critical business tools. In today's small-to-medium business market, access to cloud-based applications and software, such as accounting software for payroll, and uploading and storing large documents and data can help business owners create a competitive edge. Just as important, business customers require true resiliency in their networks to ensure business continuity during traumatic weather events and network outrages – both of which are on the rise. Viasat's Business Choice plans offer a backup service plan that delivers peace of mind for business owners.

All Viasat Business Choice plans come with built in Wi-Fi, professional installation, and business-class support with live agents. Designed for businesses and included in most plans, Unlimited Office Hours give businesses the ability to use many popular business apps without using data, and Viasat's network is optimized for third-party VoIP platforms to support voice service. Additional Business Choice add-ons include Viasat Voice for Business, Data Boost which provides the option to purchase more high-speed data and Static IP address for businesses that host their own website, use security cameras, or require remote access.

Steven Mesnick, general manager of U.S. broadband at Viasat, commented, "We've been working closely with our business customers to understand their specific needs and have created new business-grade internet service plans to meet those needs. The new Business Choice plans offer the speed and data necessary to create new opportunities for small-to-medium businesses to compete and succeed."

Viasat is a proud participant in the FCC's Connect America Fund Phase II Auction Program (CAF II) and offers plans with discounted business internet service to qualifying service areas. For more information about Viasat's new Business Choice internet plans, please click here.

