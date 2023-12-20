Hyundai Motor to Reveal Vision for Hydrogen and Software Beyond Mobility at CES 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today released a teaser image and shared initial details of its CES 2024 announcements. At the event, Hyundai Motor will share its future blueprint for a hydrogen energy ecosystem and a vision for software and artificial intelligence, under the theme of 'Ease every way.'

The Hyundai Media Day will be held from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. PST, on January 8, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. The event will be live streamed via the company's global YouTube channel.

Hyundai Motor will present how its hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformation will bring universal benefits to humanity. The company will also reveal its plan to foster human-centered innovations beyond mobility to add comfort to people's everyday lives.

Hyundai Motor's future blueprint will combine the capabilities of Hyundai Motor Group affiliates to accelerate the transition towards a hydrogen-powered society. The company will also unveil its modular hydrogen toolbox to effectively establish a clean hydrogen value chain.

Moreover, Hyundai Motor will outline the group-wide software strategy and future direction to build a fully optimized, user-centric ecosystem connecting devices, services and solutions.

During the CES exhibition from January 9 to 12, the company will display its diverse approach, from demonstrative technologies to future mobility concepts, to showcase how it will create a human-centered future society by shifting to a hydrogen energy ecosystem and focusing on software and AI.

Looking back at the downturns of technological developments in the past, the image shows Hyundai Motor's aspiration to create a future with ease.

