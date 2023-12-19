Reunitus Releases Latest Industry-Leading Platform for Lost Item Resolution: Reunitus Lost to Found™

Premier Software Solution Makes Every Loss a Win for Businesses, Customers and Employees

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reunitus, a pioneer in reuniting millions of lost items with their owners since 2004, is proud to release the latest upgrade to Lost to Found™, our industry-leading software solution for streamlined and optimized lost and found management. The highly intuitive, fully integrated platform creates friction-free pathways to get lost items back into the hands of their owners – fast.

"Our software achieves the highest matching lost and found accuracy by gathering critical lost item and guest information through a proven auto-fill system and by leveraging sophisticated tracing algorithms," said Byron Smith, Chief Technology Officer for Reunitus. "Collecting information is easy for a company's employees using AI technology and smart workflows. At the same time, it's a robust process that creates a solid chain of custody for every item."

Features of the Lost to Found platform include:

Lost Item Reporting: Allows customers to report lost items in just a few steps via an easy-to-use portal.

Chain of Custody: Provides a company's employees with a single location for entering found items and track chain of custody from beginning to end.

Lost Item Tracing: Leverages sophisticated and proprietary analytics to locate and facilitate item returns.

Data Security: Gives companies peace of mind that all data is encrypted and securely stored – PCI/GDPR compliant.

Lost Item Shipping: Allows customers to pay for the return of their items and pick their preferred shipping method.

Unclaimed Item Monetization: Creates an effortless path for unclaimed items to be responsibly donated, recycled or sold at maximum revenue potential.

Lost to Found software is customizable to fit the branding and workflow of any business, presenting it as the company's own lost and found page. Once a lost report is filed, customers receive proactive and effective status updates, relieving employees of the responsibility to manage the process, contributing to a streamlined approach and leading to a better customer experience.

"Leveraging our expertise since 2004, our latest iteration of Lost to Found software builds on decades of experience and innovation, further solidifying our position as the foremost authority in returning lost items to their rightful owners," said Bryan Owens, Chief Executive Officer for Reunitus. "At our core, we're problem solvers and trusted partners, prepared to help a wide range of businesses make every loss a win for their company, customers and employees."

To learn more about Lost to Found by Reunitus, visit reunitus.com/software/reunitus-lost-found.

About Reunitus

Working with the world's leading travel, transportation and entertainment businesses, Reunitus™ combines industry-leading technology and managed services built over decades of innovation to reunite lost items with their owners, with unsurpassed speed and ease. The only end-to-end solution in the industry, Reunitus strives to make every loss a win for companies, their customers and their employees, through best of class software, managed services, and unparalleled unclaimed item monetization. The Reunitus portfolio includes NetTracer®, Lost to Found™, Reunitus Managed Services, Reclaimed for Good Foundation® and Unclaimed Baggage®. For more information, visit reunitus.com.

