Taylor Morrison 'Builds Joy' Across the Country this Holiday Season

For the seventh year, national homebuilder funds team members' philanthropic ideas

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) is putting the power of giving in the hands of its team members with its annual philanthropic program, Build Joy. This year, 10 team members were each awarded $1,000 to make a difference in their communities by supporting causes that are meaningful to them.

Since the Build Joy program began in 2017, Taylor Morrison has donated more than $215,000 to help bring nearly 100 philanthropic ideas to life.

If you were given $1,000 to 'Build Joy' in your community, how would you spend it?

"Build Joy holds a special place in my heart, as it empowers team members to give back on behalf of Taylor Morrison in ways that are uniquely and deeply personal to them," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "Year upon year, I'm moved by the initiative and time our team members take to make the holiday season a little brighter for others in our communities."

This year's Build Joy projects impact a range of meaningful charitable causes across the country, with many drawing upon personal connections to Taylor Morrison team members. Projects include:

Preparing care packages for parents with babies in the NICU.

Sarasota as he travels the world before losing his eyesight. See the young boy's video journal here . Hosting a 9-year-old boy and his family for a trip to beautifulas he travels the world before losing his eyesight. See the young boy's video journal

Helping a nonprofit that provides free shopping for foster parents and relatives caring for children.

Coordinating an outing for veterans from a local veteran home to combat loneliness.

In Charlotte, N.C., Community Sales Manager Cathy Whiteside is supporting the home economics program at Indian Land Middle School by providing kitchen tools, sewing machines and small appliances. While the class recently applied for a grant, they have not received funding and have been in need of supplies throughout the school year.

"This is a fantastic program for middle school students in the area to learn a range of basic life skills," said Whiteside. "Supporting this class through Build Joy is such a great way to help a teacher furnish her classroom to better educate children in the area, many of whom live in Taylor Morrison communities."

While Build Joy began as an internal program for team members, it has expanded to crowdsource and support philanthropic ideas submitted from the public as well. After receiving more than 200 ideas, Taylor Morrison selected even more causes to spread kindness further this holiday season.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

