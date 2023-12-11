Cohen & Steers Named a "Best Place to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments for Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that it has been named as one of the "Best Places to Work in Money Management" for the fourth consecutive year by Pensions & Investments, a global news source of money management. P&I's 12th annual recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Joe Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and President, said:

"We are proud to receive the 'Best Place to Work in Money Management' recognition from Pensions & Investments for the fourth consecutive year. Our employees are our most important asset. This achievement is a testament to our dedication to excellence, collaboration and our inclusive culture that empowers employees to bring their true selves to work every day."

P&I's survey, conducted in partnership with research firm Best Companies Group, consisted of a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, counting for 25% of the total score. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure their experience across factors such as leadership, culture, role satisfaction, training, compensation and benefits, contributing 75% of the total score. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2023 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and eligibility requirements, please visit P&I's Website.

To learn more about Cohen & Steers' values and culture, please visit www.cohenandsteers.com.

About Pensions & Investments. Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

A fee was paid to the survey administrator in connection with incidental services provided related to the award.

