Tintoria Piana Achieves OEKO TEX® STANDARD 100 Certification on Cotton Products

The company affirms its commitment to product safety.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintoria Piana has received OEKO TEX® STANDARD 100 certification from Hohenstein Laboratories for their bleached cotton and sulfur black cotton products. The Georgia facility specializes in value-added fiber treatments such as bleaching, dyeing, and antiviral and flame-retardant application on natural, cellulosic, and synthetic fibers of any blend. Since 1995, the company has developed several treatments that are applied to many of the common household products used today.

Piana Technology standard logo (PRNewswire)

OEKO TEX® STANDARD 100 certification is a globally standardized, independent testing, and certification system for safer textiles. It gives consumers and purchasers a reliable, third-party label for non-hazardous products that are tested in accordance with strict global standards to protect from harmful substances in textiles. Products that have been successfully tested for harmful substances are awarded the STANDARD 100 label for clear and efficient customer communication.

Achieving STANDARD 100 certification through Hohenstein, a global testing company, validates the non-hazardous quality of Tintoria's bleached cotton and sulfur black cotton. The materials are safe for textiles in direct contact with the skin, such as underwear, shirts, bedding, and towels.

"Our cotton fibers are present in many close contact textiles, so our number one priority is to make them completely safe to protect every user," said Daniela Leal, the Sustainability Manager at Piana Technology. "We're proud to demonstrate our dedication to this priority as we continue serving our customers."

About Piana Technology

The Piana family's roots began in the textile business in 1582 in Biella, Italy before evolving to develop novel solutions in its industry, starting with traditional textile dyeing in 1950 and the opening of their first American factory in Cartersville, Georgia in 1995. Today, Piana Technology is a multinational company tackling common problems with uncommon solutions with nonwovens, digital printing, and fiber treatments. Piana makes the hidden technology behind many everyday consumer products—from automotive to home furnishings—replacing conventional materials with socially and environmentally responsible technologies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Piana Technology