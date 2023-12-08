GRAVITY HAUS LAUNCHES THE SKI-IN/SKI-OUT WHITE RABBIT TAVERN RESTAURANT AT GRAVITY HAUS STEAMBOAT

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Rabbit Tavern's opening represents the newest restaurant concept to launch within the award winning Gravity Haus Food & Beverage portfolio and is poised to deliver Steamboat Springs, CO with its new favorite ski-in/ski-out dining experience.

Located within Gravity Haus Steamboat and situated slope-side adjacent to Thunderhead Gondola, White Rabbit Tavern is more than a classic American-style tavern: It's a celebration of the shared spirit and community that makes Steamboat truly exceptional. The embodiment of the mountain-town experience and thoughtfully interwoven with the traditional pub atmosphere, White Rabbit Tavern is a humble space that empowers guests to connect with one another over an authentic and shared passion for adventure.

In addition to the grand opening of White Rabbit Tavern, Gravity Haus Steamboat features Unravel Coffee – which is the perfect on-mountain option to enjoy a cup of coffee and fuel up before hitting the slopes of Steamboat. Unravel Coffee provides members, guests and locals with tons of food and beverage options, including sustainably sourced coffee and a limited selection of beer, wine, cocktails, a variety of healthy soft drinks, and lighter fare.

"Bringing White Rabbit Tavern to life in Steamboat is incredibly exciting for Gravity Haus and will amplify the overall experience members, guests, and the local Steamboat community can come to expect at Gravity Haus Steamboat," says Jim Deters, CEO of Gravity Haus, Inc. "We continue to focus on creating approachable and engaging dining concepts that deliver on Gravity Haus' commitment to working with local ranchers, farmers, foragers, and the community–White Rabbit Tavern exemplifies this commitment and delivers delicious food & drink, authentic mountain-hospitality, all within a warm and inviting slopeside setting for all to enjoy."

The restaurant's name is derived from early settlers' experiences traveling through Rabbit Ears Pass en route to Steamboat - White Rabbit Tavern feels miles away from the ordinary, but the culinary journey enjoyed leads one to feel as though they've arrived home. White Rabbit Tavern is THE on-mountain destination where outdoor adventurers across all generations will find themselves fully engaged in captivating conversation and camaraderie, far from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life.

About Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus is an adventure-lifestyle hotel and membership club featuring industry leading amenities and co-working spaces that enables a modern active lifestyle—the seamless merging of work, play and outdoor adventures at world-class destinations in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and California. Gravity Haus provides members and non-member guests the ability to connect with the outdoors and each other with amenities that include recovery, fitness facilities and yoga classes, world-class gear, and curated experiences. Traveling like a local and feeling like an insider is part of the unique experience at Gravity Haus. For more information and press inquiries, please contact Ryan Krukar at ryan.krukar@gravityhaus.com.

