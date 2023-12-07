TriNetX Showcases Pioneering Role in Advancing Healthcare through Innovative Medical Technologies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, LLC ("TriNetX"), a global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, proudly participated in an important video series, "Connecting the Dots." The series, presented by MedTech Europe with a film produced for TriNetX by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, underscores the pivotal role of medical technologies in shaping the future of healthcare.

"We are excited to be part of the ground-breaking series," said Gadi Lachman, CEO of TriNetX, "highlighting TriNetX's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and bringing the benefits of research to all."

TriNetX's film highlights the pivotal role of its digital platform in designing inclusive clinical trials, conducting site feasibility, and connecting patients with relevant trials. The platform addresses challenges related to systemic imbalances that often exclude individuals based on race, ethnicity, geography, and other social determinants.

"We are dedicated to addressing these imbalances that limit trial opportunities for many," said Arnaub Chatterjee, Chief Product and Solutions Officer at TriNetX. "Our commitment is to equip pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations with the real-world data necessary to ensure diverse populations in trials."

To view the video, visit Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with Data at www.TriNetX.com

