Trial Library, oncology clinical trial technology company, announces release of provider decision support platform to advance access to trials in community oncology settings

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial Library, Inc., an oncology clinical trials company, today announced it has launched a provider decision support platform to advance access to oncology clinical trials in community settings. The platform will support all oncology treatment clinical trials, and has provided an initial release to support prostate cancer trials. The platform is free to all users and can be accessed on Trial Library's website at www.triallibrary.com .

Trial Library launched the platform in partnership with leading organizations in prostate cancer including the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), a philanthropic organization accelerating the discovery of treatment in prostate cancer and the Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials Consortium (PCCTC).

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer related death among men in the United States with clear disparities in clinical outcomes based on race/ethnicity. "In the United States, Black men are approximately two times more likely to develop and die from advanced prostate cancer compared to white men," says Dr. Hala Borno, CEO, Co-Founder of Trial Library, and a practicing genitourinary medical oncologist. As a researcher, Dr. Borno observed that "clinical trial participants did not reflect the population of patients who go on to be diagnosed with and treated for prostate cancer." This mismatch led Dr. Borno to develop an evidence-based technology solution for advancing access to oncology clinical trials.

Trial Library's provider decision support solution guides providers at the point of care to identify treatment clinical trials relevant for their patients. The platform generates results that match based on disease state, prior treatment exposure, genomics, and rare histology. "Options to date may generate a match that fits by 75%, however solutions such as Trial Library's decision support enables providers and patients to go the 'last mile' and get on study through a rigorous clinical qualification approach integrated with technology-enabled services that address social needs," said Dr. Leigh Boehmer, PharmD, Chief Medical Officer of Association of Community Cancer Centers.

"Research indicates that most providers use clinicaltrials.gov or just refer their patients to a neighboring academic medical center, a process that is inefficient and leads to inequities," said co-founder and Chief Product Officer Steve Buck. Our platform verifies clinical trial slot availability, enables HIPAA compliant referrals, and provides the options of additional technology-enabled integrated services such as patient navigation support."

This technology was informed by evidence generated as part of a PCF Young Investigator Award. "Trial Library's platform represents a full circle moment for PCF. Our organization is committed to health equity and we believe that in prostate cancer we can drive the creation of new standards for improving access to oncology clinical trials," says Dr. Charles Ryan, CEO of PCF.

Trial Library's platform is synergistic with contract research organizations (CROs), making trial sites more effective. "We are seeing inefficiencies at the clinical trial site level that can be solved with technology, especially by enabling decentralized pre-screening. Trial Library's approach improves recruitment overall and brings efficiency to research sites by activating community providers to participate in patient identification," states Jake Vinson, CEO of the PCCTC. The PCCTC has partnered with Trial Library on a prostate cancer study and observed accelerated recruitment across the United States with a focus on diversity.

Trial Library is an oncology clinical trials company helping patients, providers, and pharmaceutical sponsors of clinical trials.

