2023 SABCS - TransThera announces an oral presentation of tinengotinib clinical data in breast cancer

NANJING, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransThera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inventing differentiated drugs for global patients, today announced that an oral presentation of tinengotinib clinical data in breast cancer was delivered at 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) annual meeting.

Rapid-Fire Mini-Oral Presentation, Abstract #RF01-07

Title: The efficacy and safety of tinengotinib in patients with advanced or metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer or TNBC

Presenter: Sarina A. Piha-Paul, MD

Presentation time: December 6, 2023, 12:15 PM - 1:00 PM (CT)

Results: As of October 1, 2023, 36 patients (pts) with heavily pretreated (median 5 prior lines) metastatic breast cancer (BC) were treated.

28 pts receiving tinengotinib monotherapy were efficacy evaluable. 11 pts with HR+/HER2- BC achieved overall response rate (ORR) of 45%, clinical benefit rate (CBR, CR+PR+SD ≥ 24 weeks) of 64%, disease control rate (DCR) of 82% and median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 5.68 months. Partial responses were observed in 3 pts with HER2-zero and 2 pts with HER2 low (1+/2+) pts, respectively. One patient has been on the treatment for over 17 months and is still on-going. 17 pts with TNBC had ORR of 24%, CBR of 29%, DCR of 71% and mPFS of 2.73 months. Notably, 5 TNBC patients who were originally diagnosed as HR+/HER2- breast cancer had achieved 3 partial responses and 2 stable diseases.



Among 6 pts treated with tinengotinib in combination with nab-paclitaxel, 1 TNBC patient achieved PR and the treatment duration lasted for 6.5 months. 3 patients achieved stable diseases.

About tinengotinib

Tinengotinib is an innovative, global phase III stage spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that exerts antitumor effects by targeting tumor cells and improving the tumor microenvironment. Ongoing clinical trials in the US and China have revealed the potential of tinengotinib to be efficacious in various solid tumors. It was granted the Orphan-Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of CCA. In July 2023, tinengotinib was granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by NMPA in China.

About TransThera

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics to target diseases with major unmet medical needs via the internal research platform and open innovation. TransThera's current portfolio covers therapeutic areas such as oncology, inflammatory, and cardiovascular diseases.

