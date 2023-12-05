MEI Announces CEO Transition

ALBANY, Ore., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a leading national provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services, announced the appointment of Douglas Dayton as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 27, 2023. Doug succeeds Dan Cappello, who will assume the position of Chairman.

Doug is an accomplished industrial services executive with an extraordinary track record of driving growth and innovation. He joins MEI having spent more than 16 years at Professional Service Industries ("PSI"), a construction assurance, testing and inspection company focused primarily on civil and commercial construction projects. At PSI, Doug held multiple roles, including Chief Operating Officer and President/CEO, directing expansion under both private and publicly traded ownership.

Doug also spent two years as the President/CEO of the American Concrete Pipe Association, one of the largest national associations that supports the nation's transportation and infrastructure needs. He commented, "I am honored to have been selected to lead MEI and by the support I have received from Dan, the board, and MEI team members. We have significantly more that we can accomplish in terms of extending our geographic reach and expanding the services we offer to our customers. I look forward to the company's future success as we continue to grow and build this organization together."

As Chairman, Dan Cappello will continue to participate in the ongoing governance of MEI as a member of the board. Dan stated, "For over 19 years I have had the privilege of leading our great company and team. What began two decades ago as a business unit of 15 people in one location has grown into an industry leader with a team of over 1,150 in 17 operating locations coast-to-coast. I am very excited to welcome Doug to MEI. His experience, leadership, and enthusiasm are exactly what we need to continue building on our achievements and further establish MEI as the leader in our industry."

ABOUT MEI RIGGING & CRATING, LLC

MEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, is a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services across the nation. MEI has a growing team of over 1,150 employees in seventeen operating locations across 14 states — Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. With MEI's comprehensive footprint and expansive portfolio, MEI serves customers across the country. For more information, visit MEI's website at meiriggingcrating.com.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

View original content:

SOURCE MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC