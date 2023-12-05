La Marca Prosecco and Real Housewife Brynn Whitfield Are Spreading Cheer With A Dolce Delivery To One Lucky Winner's Holiday Soiree

Fans nationwide can enter to win a cheer kit and a visit from Brynn herself, who will lead a 'cheer break' for them and their guests

MODESTO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pressures of the holiday season can often strip the cheer out of what should be the most wonderful time of the year, with eight in ten Americans* reporting that holiday expectations cause them to experience increased stress. That's why America's favorite sparkling wine** La Marca Prosecco, has partnered with everyone's favorite bubbly Real Housewife, Brynn Whitfield, to make this holiday season sparkle with the Dolce Delivery Contest in which fans nationwide can enter to win a visit from the queen of cheer herself. Brynn will pop by the winner's holiday gathering to lead a cheer break, bringing her signature onscreen sparkle offscreen and into your home.

La Marca Prosecco Teams Up with Brynn Whitfield to Spread Cheer this Holiday Season with the Dolce Delivery Contest (PRNewswire)

"La Marca Prosecco is the perfect pairing for when you want to get out of the holiday hustle and take a moment to connect with family and friends over a good memory, a good meal or just a good laugh - that's what we call a cheer break," says Beth Orozco, VP of Marketing for La Marca. "Fans watched as Brynn came onto the scene this year as an effervescent and beloved personality known for bringing levity and laughter to any interaction, so we're thrilled to partner together to spread cheer far and wide this holiday season."

Brynn won't arrive empty handed, either. The winner will also receive a festive La Marca cheer kit, curated to elevate their holiday hosting game. The kit includes La Marca Prosecco glasses, an ice bucket and a $1,000 gift card to indulge in festive food, decor, or any other holiday whims.

"The holiday season is all about sparking joy - which is a personal pastime of mine," shares Brynn Whitfield. "That's why I'm over the moon to be teaming up this holiday season with La Marca to keep things light and make spirits bright. One lucky winner will get a personal visit from me to experience an unforgettable "cheer break" that is sure to help kickoff their fab holiday gathering."

To enter the Dolce Delivery contest, fans can visit @LaMarcaProsecco on Instagram and share their plans for breaking for cheers this season in the comments. The contest period is from 12:00:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on December 5, 2023, to 11:59:59 PM Eastern Time (ET) on December 10, 2023. For detailed contest Rules and Regulations, please visit this link .

There's even more joy to be had as La Marca's Dolce Delivery contest is just one of the many ways the sparkling wine brand is spreading cheer this holiday season. The brand will extend its joy to TV screens nationwide and debut an advertising campaign encouraging fans to cheer fully, as well as deliver laughs across the US as part of its sponsorship of Alex Cooper's Unwell Tour.

La Marca Prosecco is available at retailers nationwide or on LaMarcaProsecco.com in various sizes, 750mL (SRP: $18.99), 1.5mL (SRP: $36.99), 187mL (3pack) (SRP: $18.99), and 375mL (SRP:$10.99). Visit https://www.lamarcaprosecco.com/ or @LaMarcaProsecco to learn more about the brand's holiday plans.

*Source: Sleepopolis, 2023

**IRI, TTL US MULO, L52 WE 10/1/23, Total Wine By SKU, Current

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the United States (excluding NJ, UT, VA) and the District of Columbia who are 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Starts at 12:00:00 ET on 12/5/23 and ends at 11:59:59 ET on 12/10/23. To enter visit https://www.instagram.com/lamarcaprosecco/ , find the La Marca Dolce Deliveries post, follow the instructions to submit your entry. Subject to Official Rules. Official Rules are available at https://apfco.com/secure/K401S . Sponsor: E. & J. Gallo Winery.

About La Marca Prosecco:

Founded more than 50 years ago, La Marca is a cooperative representing 5,000 local winegrowers who farm 35,000 acres in the Veneto region of northern Italy. From La Marca's home in Treviso, Italy's Prosecco capital, La Marca Prosecco elevates the everyday with a crisp, refreshing style that pairs beautifully with a variety of foods. La Marca Prosecco has a pale, golden straw color and sparkles with lively effervescence. Opening with aromas of fresh-picked citrus and honeysuckle blossoms, the crisp, clean palate brings fruity notes of green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality. The finish is light and refreshing with a tantalizing hint of sweetness.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE La Marca Prosecco