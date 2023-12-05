Fill Up Your Belly and Your Tank: The Fuel Rewards® Program Introduces Exclusive Offer for Grubhub and Grubhub+ Members

Grubhub+ members can earn complimentary Gold status in the Fuel Rewards® program at Shell

ATLANTA and CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, the convenience retail technology company powering the Fuel Rewards® program, and Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food ordering and delivery platform, announced today a new offer for Grubhub customers. Anyone who uses Grubhub can link their Fuel Rewards® account to their Grubhub account and save 5 cents per gallon on their next fill-up at participating Shell stations for every $50 spent on Grubhub.

Additionally, members of Grubhub+, Grubhub's loyalty subscription program that gives members access to unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible restaurant and convenience orders over $12, are able to earn complimentary Gold status in the Fuel Rewards® program for 5 cents per gallon in everyday savings. Grubhub+ members can stack both offers, with a total Fuel Rewards® savings of 10 cents per gallon.

"For more than 10 years, we've welcomed new Fuel Rewards® members and added relevant value for existing members with new ways to save on both gas and with other leading brands," said Brandon Logsdon, President of Consumer Engagement at PDI. "It's fantastic to extend the opportunity to Grubhub customers as they connect their favorite loyalty accounts to stack and save."

"We're always looking for ways to add more value for our diners. After relaunching our loyalty subscription program this past summer, we're excited to introduce this exclusive offer that supports their travels," said Marty Thompson, Director of Growth Strategy and Operations at Grubhub. "Now, customers can stay fed and fueled with Grubhub, and our Grubhub+ members can stack both savings for a rich offer that delivers even greater value."

To access the offer, Grubhub customers can link their Fuel Rewards® account to their Grubhub account—or sign up for the Fuel Rewards® program if they are not already a member. Fuel savings are limited to 20 gallons of fuel per purchase, per vehicle, and can be redeemed at one of more than 12,000 participating Shell stations across the U.S. by entering the member's Fuel Rewards® Card, Alt ID, or linked payment card before filling up.

In addition to the current offer making its debut in time for the busy end-of-year holiday season, there will be exclusive limited-time offers for Grubhub customers to maximize Fuel Rewards® savings in the future. Stay up to date on the latest with Grubhub+ here.

Other fees may apply on Grubhub+ orders. Applicable terms to the Fuel Rewards® offers can be found here .

About the Fuel Rewards® program

The Fuel Rewards® program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Technologies is the convenience retail technology company powering the Fuel Rewards® program that serves more than 25 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to-date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards® members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at participating Shell locations across the United States. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards® program visit fuelrewards.com.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

