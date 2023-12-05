First Apartment-style Property Opening in December Giving Travelers More Stay Options Within the Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one year after announcing its intention to expand its presence into premium and luxury apartment-style accommodations, Marriott International, Inc., (Nasdaq:MAR) has begun taking reservations for its first Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy™ property. Casa Costera, Isla Verde, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy in San Juan, Puerto Rico is expected to open its doors in the coming weeks.

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy Now Taking Reservations (PRNewswire)

Located in the Isla Verde neighborhood of San Juan, the 107-unit property boasts a rooftop pool with views of the sea and mountains and is steps from the beach. It is an ideal location for leisure and corporate travelers and should open just in time for high season to accommodate tourists seeking warmer climates during the winter months.

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy sits within the premium and luxury segments. It is distinguished from Marriott's existing extended-stay brands with distinctly designed properties incorporating sophisticated design and décor elements that reflect the local neighborhood for independent travelers seeking more space and residential amenities.

"Consumers looking for longer term accommodations, whether traveling solo or as a family, are increasingly blending work and leisure trips and seeking out the residential amenities that Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy offers," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Brand. "Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy complements our extraordinary hotel brands and should help increase guest loyalty for our entire global portfolio of nearly 8,700 hotels."

The typical Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy unit offers private bedrooms, a separate living room, full kitchen, and washer/dryer. A 24-hour gym allows guests to maintain their wellness routines. Designed for a truly independent stay, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy does not provide traditional hotel services such as food and beverage, meeting spaces or daily housekeeping.

Marriott Bonvoy members will earn five Marriott Bonvoy Points per $1 USD on qualifying spend at Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy properties and they can redeem points for a qualifying stay. In addition, members will earn one Elite Night Credit per night. Members will enjoy free Wi-Fi and exclusive member rates, as well as additional benefits based on their status level, including enhanced room upgrades and Ambassador service.

Among developers, the offering is generating tremendous interest from hotel owners and franchisees who are looking to diversify their portfolios as well as multi-family residential developers seeking to take advantage of Marriott's trusted name and powerful platforms, including Marriott Bonvoy, the company's award-winning travel program with 192 million members. In 2024, additional Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy properties are expected to open in markets including the U.S. and Canada, and Europe, and the Middle East.

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy is an adaptable brand that offers residential and hotel developers the option to convert an existing apartment-style building, as with the San Juan property, pursue a new build, or be part of a multi-use building in which the Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy component would have its own dedicated lobby, services, and amenities.

Travelers can learn more and book Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy on its website. Developers interested in exploring apartment-style projects with Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy can learn more on the company's development website.

About Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy offers a truly independent stay with sizable living spaces and sophisticated locally inspired design, making each stay refreshingly unique. Centrally located, premium and luxury apartment-style accommodations are designed with private bedrooms, a separate living room, full kitchen and in-unit laundry. Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, one of more than 30 brands in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the company's award-winning travel program and Marketplace. To learn more and book a stay, visit Marriott.com.

