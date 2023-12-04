D2L Launches Free AI Course to Help Organizations Understand Safe AI Governance

D2L Partners with INQ Consulting to create an Introduction to AI Ethics and Governance course

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, today shared the launch of a new, free Introduction to AI Ethics and Governance course, built in partnership with AI specialists, INQ Consulting. To help build a greater understanding of AI technology, this free-to-learner course is aimed at bringing organizations one step closer to responsible AI governance.

Over the past year, generative AI technologies and large language models have helped influence rapid, potentially transformational, advancements in AI technology. In response to ongoing developments in generative AI, the Government of Canada recently proposed amendments to the Canada's Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA) and the Biden Administration issued an Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence.

With the surge of AI across industries and its potential to streamline business activities, organizations are looking to incorporate AI technologies into their operations. Through this course, individuals can learn about AI ethics, governance and the emergence of AI regulation. Moreover, learners can also expect to receive some practical advice for safely deploying AI governance systems to best maximize AI's benefits and mitigate its possible risks.

"AI's potential is undeniable, and the more organizations understand it, the better they will be able to align their business goals to it," said Dr. Rajesh Talpade, Senior Vice President of Product at D2L. "We are excited to empower organizations to welcome AI ethically into their processes by helping build their confidence on the technology."

Combining INQ Consulting's expertise surrounding AI law and D2L's cutting-edge course-building technology, the crafting of this learning experience marks the first time that the two companies have worked together. The course can now be found on D2L Open Courses, an online course platform that offers courses to the general public.

"More organizations are relying on key AI governance mechanisms to address both the challenges and opportunities that AI offers," said Carole Piovesan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at INQ Law. "Now, more than ever, it's imperative that businesses understand this technology and we are happy to have partnered with D2L to address that need."

About INQ Consulting

Specializing in artificial intelligence, privacy, cyber-readiness, and data governance, INQ Consulting boasts a multidisciplinary, cross-jurisdictional team with decades of experience, dedicated to helping clients effectively navigate complex challenges. They support customers from idea to implementation, ensuring relevancy in a changing world and maximizing future opportunities. INQ Consulting is affiliated with INQ Law, one of Canada's Best Law Firms in 2023 for cyber security and data protection. For more information, visit: https://www.inq.consulting/.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L EU B.V., D2L Asia Pte Ltd and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

