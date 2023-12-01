Brand Matters: Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables are Unmatched in Quality and Creativity

Your Holiday Display Deserves the Best

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1984, Gemmy has revolutionized seasonal décor and is dedicated to making homes festive for every special occasion. Gemmy's iconic Airblown® Inflatable brand, established in 2001, has remained a staple in holiday decorating since its introduction and become synonymous with festive fun.

Patented and first to market, Gemmy built the inflatable category. Over 20 years later, Gemmy is trusted by countless consumers and remains the industry's finest, producing Airblown® Inflatables of unrivaled quality and creativity.

The Gemmy Difference

Committed to thorough testing and expert craftsmanship, Gemmy ensures Airblown® Inflatables surpass expectations and provide lasting quality.

What Sets Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables Apart:

AC Fans : Large inflatables are equipped with 43W to 200W AC Fans, significantly outperforming DC fans with adapters used by competitors.

Fan Design : Innovative fan shields designed to minimize water entry and above-ground fans for large inflatables that limit foreign particle entry.

Encased Lights : Gemmy's LED lights are safely encased to protect from the elements.

Fabric : Tear and water-resistant fabric that is breathable and retains its shape.

Thread : Proven to be stronger, Gemmy uses nylon thread as opposed to inferior thread used by competitors.

Triple-Stitching : Tiedown straps on large items are reinforced with triple-stitching.

Accessories : Large inflatables come with barbed stakes and tethers.

Licenses: Partnered with over 50 licensed properties, Gemmy creates décor featuring beloved characters.

Incredible Innovation

Gemmy is not only the leader in quality, but also in creativity. Our extensive Airblown® product line includes single-icon inflatables, eye-catching scenes in various sizes, and unique categories like Animated, LIGHTSHOW®, Snow Globes, Photorealistic, CarBuddy®, Airdorable®, and more! Our team constantly innovates, creating new categories and using cutting-edge technology to push the boundaries in seasonal décor.

Beyond Airblown® Inflatables, Gemmy excels in lighting as the originator of LIGHTSHOW® Lighting, and has paved the way in the Animated Plush and Life-Size Animatronics market. Fun fact: we created Big Mouth Billy Bass in 2000! Additionally, we are known for our beautiful yard décor, tabletop décor, and blow mold items.

With a reputation for innovation, operational excellence, and business integrity, Gemmy approaches its 40th Anniversary with pride and a continued dedication to lead the industry.

This holiday season, experience the Gemmy difference!

For more information about Gemmy or where to purchase, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

