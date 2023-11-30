Converge Technology Solutions Named Master Collaboration Specialists by Cisco and 2023 Americas Central Customer Experience Partner of the Year

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has renewed its Cisco Master Collaboration Specialization in the United States. The Company is also proud to share it has been awarded Cisco's Americas Central Area Customer Experience Partner of the Year for 2023.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Converge Technology Solutions Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Master Collaboration Specializations are part of the organization's Channel Partner Program and Cisco's highest and most exclusive level of collaboration partner certification, attesting that Converge has made significant investments of time and resources in proving the Company's ability to provide sophisticated, value-added Cisco solutions through our in-depth sales capabilities, technology skills and service offerings in the US. The Cisco Channel Partner Program gives partners the necessary training to build sales, technical, and Cisco Lifecycle Services skills and then validates their skills through a third-party audit. Cisco Channel Partner Certifications also represent an increasing mastery of skills across key technologies and a partner's ability to deliver integrated networking solutions. Cisco Master specializations give infrastructure access to comprehensive sales, technical and lifecycle services support, and Cisco training.

In addition to renewing the Company's Master Collaboration status, Converge has also been awarded Cisco's 2023 US Central Area Customer Experience Partner of the Year for the Company's demonstrated innovation, expertise, and commitment to our customers. Converge was one of 19 organizations honored in this region. This is the second year Converge has been honored at Cisco's annual Partner Summit, taking home the award for Cisco Multiple Region Partner of the Year in 2022. Recipients of Cisco Partner Summit Awards are top-performing partners that have introduced innovative processes, seized new opportunities, and adopted sales approaches that achieve substantial business outcomes for customers. The awards recognize partners for their achievements within specific technology categories and markets across the world. Award recipients are selected by a group of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

"Converge is proud to have once again earned Cisco's Master Collaboration Specialization in the US and to have earned a Partner of the Year status at Cisco's Partner Summit," stated Greg Berard, Global CEO and President of Converge. "In addition to being a Cisco Gold Partner, our strategy aligns nicely with Cisco, and we have invested in deep technical experts across their portfolio. With Cisco's pending acquisition of Splunk, Converge is extremely well positioned to capitalize on the benefits of this combination by offering our clients cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and next generation AI solutions. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership in 2024."

