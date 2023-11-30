BENTAYGA AT HOME IN LUXURY OUTDOOR ADVENTURE: PARTNERSHIP WITH THE PRESERVE SPORTING CLUB & RESIDENCES

Partnership offers unparalleled luxury excursions at one of America's finest four-season sporting clubs

Ultimate go-anywhere SUV Bentayga accessible for off-road curated experiences

Bentayga Extended Wheelbase provides wellness-inspired journey

Choose your own adventure, Bentley lifestyle on display

Bentley owners receive twice annual benefits at Rhode Island property

RESTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley Motors is proud to announce the partnership with The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, located on 3,500 pristine forested acres in Richmond, Rhode Island. The joint venture offers adventure and wellness seekers one-of-a-kind automotive experiences behind the wheel of the Bentayga. The Bentayga rises to the occasion as the ultimate go-anywhere SUV, combining the abilities of a performance-orientated Grand Tourer with genuine off-road ability encapsulated in one luxurious package.

(PRNewswire)

Launched in 2019, the Preserve was conceived as an unparalleled luxury resort focused on shaping experiences focused on elevated opportunities within unspoiled nature and preserving the protected land and the Carolina Management Area, which includes developing wildlife sanctuaries and strategic land donations.

The Preserve grants access for guests to develop driving skills with expert coaching at the Bentley Off-Road Driving Experience, a newly developed test track with steep inclines and descents, featuring Bentayga V8 with All-Terrain specification

s

. Equipped with an enhanced Bentley Dynamic Ride – the world's first 48V active anti-roll control system, the Bentayga accommodates the widest range of on and off-road drive settings of any SUV available.

The offering expands with three specifically tailored on-property excursions where guests are encouraged to choose their adventure.

Each fitted with custom designed rear cargo boxes wrapped in color matched hide to stow house equipment for shooting sports, fly fishing or picnicking. The Mulliner design teamed up with The Preserve to design three Bentayga befitting of the setting drawing inspiration from the setting while keeping in the spirit of outdoor adventure.

The first features a Havana colored exterior, personalized The Preserve logo welcome lamps, Dark Burr Walnut with cross banding and specially designed cargo box to house shotguns, ammunition, a cleaning kit, and snap caps.

The second Bentayga sports a beautifully serene Moonbeam over Dark Sapphire Duo-Tone exterior, high-gloss crown-cut Walnut with cross-banding fascia and fly fishing gear aptly organized in the boot.

And the third, the Picnic Bentayga sports Cumbrian Green exterior, high gloss Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus with cross-banding and includes a rear cargo box designed for upscale picnicking and a leisurely afternoon.

While chauffeured between events in a finely specified Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, the time between activities is dedicated to the on-board wellness of its occupants. The Bentayga features world-first wellness technology embedded within the cabin, providing the optimum balance between ultimate ride comfort, handling and body control. Each experience Bentayga is specified to fit the needs of the experience and feature bespoke purpose-built cargo boxes that fit to the tailgate rails in addition to personalized Preserve puddle lamps and embroidered emblems.

The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is powered by Bentley's 4.0-liter, 32-valve dual twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine, which combines immense power with impressive fuel economy. Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the V8 offers supercar performance, developing 542 bhp and 568 lb. ft of torque, resulting in a top speed of 180 mph and 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

"We are excited to welcome guests to the Bentley Experiences at The Preserve to take part in incredible driving adventures, all offering wellness and self-discovery while behind the wheel of Bentayga," says Christophe Georges, President and CEO of Bentley Americas. "This offering compliments a shared vision for creating memorable and accessible Bentley Extraordinary Journeys while highlighting craftsmanship, innovation, wellness and sustainability." Preserve Sporting Club Chairman Paul Mihailides echoes Georges' sentiment and expresses his enthusiasm for the new partnership saying "the Preserve and Bentley are perfectly paired to offer distinguished sportsmen and luxury motor enthusiasts alike an unparalleled experience in the sporting arena."

Bentley owners will enjoy twice yearly premier access to The Preserve, including peak times when the retreat is typically inaccessible. This access also includes premier booking at the 18-hole golf course, the state-of-the-art spa as well as the equestrian center.

For more information, please visit: www.PreserveSportingClub.com

Notes to editors

Bentley Motors is the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world. The company's headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering, Mulliner and production of the company's five model lines, Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, Flying Spur, Bentayga and Bentayga EWB. The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best. Bentley employs around 4,000 people at Crewe.

About The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences:

Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is a one-of-a-kind retreat located on 3,500 acres in Richmond, RI. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, highlights include an 18-hole golf course, tennis, zip line, mountain biking, hiking, canoeing, and kayaking, as well as a rock-climbing wall, and 10 fly fishing ponds. The Preserve is home to the nation's premier shooting sports facility, with numerous opportunities for clay shooting in addition to the longest indoor automated shooting range. Amenities also include a state-of-the-art spa, a Safari Tent experience, and a series of "Hobbit Houses" available for events. Luxury accommodations include single-family homes, townhomes, and more, and their real estate and membership options invite guests to build a legacy that can be passed to future generations. For more information, visit https://preservesportingclub.com/.

CONTACT: Chandler Redding, credding@zimmerman.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Preserve Rhode Island