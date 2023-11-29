Victoria's Voice Foundation Announces InnovaScript as Official Pharmacy Partner

Partnership Expands Public Access to Opioid Overdose Reversal Drug Naloxone

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Voice Foundation (Victoria's Voice), a nonprofit organization dedicated to drug prevention and education, today announced InnovaScript, a leading retail mail-order pharmacy, as its exclusive provider partner of naloxone and addiction-related products and services. The partnership is a key element of the foundation's "Get.Give.Save." campaign to increase naloxone awareness and access.

"In nearly 40% of overdose deaths, someone else was present. Making naloxone more widely available enables bystanders to save lives," said David Siegel, co-founder of Victoria's Voice. "Broader distribution of an effective overdose reversal drug can meaningfully reduce the risk of tragedy. We encourage everyone to secure Naloxone for their homes and cars, and to carry it with them at all times."

The opioid crisis claimed the lives of 110,000 people in the United States last year. The FDA approved the first over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray in March 2023 to help reduce drug overdose deaths. While naloxone is now available over the counter without a prescription, barriers to its widespread use remain, including the stigma associated with drug use. States, counties and nonprofit programs across the country are providing the drug at no cost to individuals who qualify. The Victoria's Voice and InnovaScript partnership ensures that anyone who wants to have naloxone can readily obtain it at a reduced cost on the foundation's website.

"Access to naloxone is an important tool in battling the drug epidemic in this country," said Mark Zilner, RPh, President & CEO of InnovaScript. "We are proud and honored to serve as the official pharmacy partner of Victoria's Voice and getting naloxone in more peoples' hands."

David and Jackie Siegel effectively advocated for the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA), signed into law in July 2016, in response to the opioid crisis. The Siegels were instrumental in highlighting the need for wider naloxone availability, particularly for law enforcement and first responders.

InnovaScript is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diamond Pharmacy Services, founded in 1970 as a corner drug store in Indiana, Pennsylvania. InnovaScript has grown to become the nation's largest family-owned pharmacy serving patients and institutions in all fifty states via mail order.

About Victoria's Voice Foundation

Jackie and David Siegel established Victoria's Voice Foundation after losing their 18-year-old daughter to an accidental drug overdose. Victoria's Voice is dedicated to providing support and resources to families affected by substance abuse. Since its founding, Victoria's Voice has positively impacted one million parents and children through its education programs.

Victoria's diary detailing her struggle with drug addiction is in its second printing and features updated resources and drug-use statistics. It is free to schools and other organizations, pending availability. The diary is also available for purchase on the foundation's website or Amazon.

For more information about Victoria's Voice, visit www.victoriasvoice.org and @victoriasvoicefoundation.

