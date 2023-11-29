SUBWAY® CELEBRATES NATIONAL COOKIE DAY IN A BIG WAY WITH A SNEAK PEEK OF ITS NEW FOOTLONG COOKIE

Cookieway® returns with a special giveaway in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York, kicking off a month of

cookie love at Subway restaurants nationwide

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® is offering fans a first bite of its new footlong chocolate chip cookie, coming next month to restaurants nationwide. On National Cookie Day, cookie lovers and footlong fiends in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York can visit select Subway restaurants that will be transformed into Cookieway and get one free footlong cookie with the purchase of any footlong sub.

On Monday, December 4 – National Cookie Day – fans can visit the following Subway restaurants from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time to get a free footlong cookie with the purchase of a footlong sub, while supplies last.

Chicago : 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605

Dallas : 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202

Miami : 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

New York City : 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

Subway sells more freshly baked cookies than any other restaurant company in the United States and will soon be the exclusive home of the footlong cookie. Subway created a special, limited run of footlong cookies for National Cookie Day in 2022, which fans gobbled up in less than two hours at its Cookieway pop-up in Miami. Subway's culinary team spent the past year packing even more craveable, chocolate chip deliciousness into a footlong version of its most popular cookie.

"The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu," said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. "At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm – right out of the oven. It's the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite."

Nationwide Holiday Season Cookie Offers

Can't make it to Cookieway? Subway is celebrating its signature side all month long with – you guessed it – more cookies:

Kick off the holiday giving season by doing good while enjoying or gifting your favorite treats. Every cookie sold through December 31, 2023 will support the Subway Cares Foundation ® . * The Subway Cares Foundation runs the Subway's Fresh Start Scholarships program, among other initiatives. The Fresh Start Scholarship program offers tuition assistance to Sandwich Artists working in the U.S., Canada , Australia and Puerto Rico , providing each recipient $2,500 (USD) towards secondary education.

For a limited time, any Subway MVP Rewards member can take advantage of a bonus reward and get a free cookie with the purchase of a six-inch or footlong sub.**

To learn more about Subway MVP Rewards or how to score a free cookie visit Subway.com.

* Cookie purchases made at participating restaurants between 11/1- 12/31/2023 will result in a donation made to the Subway Cares Foundation® in the amount of $1.20 per case. Cases contain 180 cookies. Maximum donation of $500,000 for 2023.

** At restaurants where Subway® gift cards are accepted. Limit 4 QR codes awarded per order. Not valid on bulk orders. Offer valid until 12/31/23. Free 6" sub(s) redeemable through 1/31/24.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2023 Subway IP LLC

For more Subway News visit: newsroom.subway.com

