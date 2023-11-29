QUENTIN O'BRIEN NAMED TO MM+M'S 40 UNDER 40 LIST

HWP's senior scientific director uses strategic thinking and scientific acumen to highlight the patient experience.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MM+M has announced its fifth class of 40 Under 40 honorees; among them is Quentin O'Brien, senior scientific director at Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP).

HWP logo (PRNewswire)

The 40 Under 40 list includes individuals who hail from a range of employers, from pharma and biotech companies and agencies to device manufacturers, analytics firms, and health media. The program shines a light on young marketers whose leadership, strategic thinking, and digital facility have contributed to the industry's continued growth at a challenging time for the healthcare business.

"It's a great privilege to get to know this year's honorees, who are primed to lead the medical marketing business into the future," said MM+M editor in chief Larry Dobrow.

"Quentin is someone that does so much more than go above and beyond," said Jani Hegarty, CEO and founder of HWP. "With her rich academic background, varied work experience, and passion for elevating patient voices, her actionable and strategic recommendations yield the highest quality work.

The 2024 MM+M 40 Under 40 class will be celebrated at a dinner at The Edison Ballroom in New York City on February 15. For more information about MM+M's 40 Under 40 program, visit www.mmm40under40.com.

About HWP

Established in 2005, HWP is a women-founded, women-led provider of medical communications solutions to global life sciences companies, across a multitude of therapeutic areas and disease states, from early preclinical to patent expiry. Headquartered in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, with a satellite office in San Diego, California, HWP currently provides three synergistic service offerings: medical affairs, medical marketing, and speaker bureau. Each offering is seeded in expert strategy, scientific content, and proprietary technology, enabling solutions that allow HWP to deliver tailored, high-impact educational engagements.

In 2023, HWP partnered with NMS Capital, a private equity investment firm focused on driving sustainable growth for middle-market companies in business and healthcare services. Earlier this fall, HWP announced the strategic acquisition of Hybrid Healthcare Communications, LLC (Hybrid)—combining HWP's longstanding reputation for the highest-caliber medical/scientific communications with Hybrid's proven expertise in state-of-the-art digital and interactive media. This new partnership reflects HWP's vision for the future.

For more information about HWP, visit thehwpgroup.com .

Contact Information:

Jani Hegarty

CEO & Founder

Health & Wellness Partners

jhegarty@thehwpgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health & Wellness Partners