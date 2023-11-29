Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection Solution To Protect Students and Faculty

New Jersey's Largest School District Implements Proactive Security and Situational Awareness Platform to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that New Jersey's Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District has implemented ZeroEyes' proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution across all of its campuses to protect faculty and students against gun-related incidents.

Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District is New Jersey's largest school district, by area, and operates three comprehensive high schools: Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest. The schools serve students from six townships, including Egg Harbor City, Galloway, Green Bank, Port Republic, Hamilton and Mullica. Due to its size, the district is very diverse, ranging from rural areas still active with farming to suburban neighborhoods to apartment complexes.

"Our board considers the safety of students, faculty and staff to be our number one priority, and ZeroEyes is a critical addition to our security technologies," said James Reina, superintendent of Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District. "AI, in combination with the 24-hour ZeroEyes Operations Center, is always monitoring our camera feeds for possible images of weapons, which removes the need for someone to be solely focused on the security cameras every time there are people in the building. We consider relationship building between our security guards, armed SROs and students to be critical to security, because if the kids know and trust us, they'll tell us if anybody is threatening to bring a gun to school. If an SRO is locked in a room all day watching cameras, they're not creating relationships with the community."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software will be layered on existing digital security cameras at the three high schools. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and first responders in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"There have already been more than 240 school shootings in 2023 alone, and this disturbing trend is not slowing down," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District understands this threat and is determined to protect its staff, students and visitors against gun-related violence. We are proud that our proactive solution has been chosen to complement and bolster the district's multi-layered security approach."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

